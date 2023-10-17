Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Seabourn Pursuit Opens Cruise Season in Trinidad

Seabourn Pursuit in Trinidad

The Seabourn Pursuit opened the 2023-24 cruise season in Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago, on October 11.

The country is expected to receive a total of 139 cruise ships during the season, which will bring over 210,000 guests to local ports.

Among the cruise lines visiting Trinidad and Tobago on a frequent basis is Royal Caribbean International, which included the country in the winter program for the Jewel of the Seas.

Princess Cruises is also a regular visitor, with scheduled calls for the Emerald Princess, the Ruby Princess, and the Island Princess.

Costa Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Marella Cruises, Holland America Line, Oceania Cruises, Saga Holidays, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and MSC Cruises are also set to make visits to the country’s destinations.

Making its inaugural visit to Port of Spain, the Seabourn Pursuit brought approximately 300 guests to the city.

Repositioning to Antarctica for the winter, the 23,000-ton expedition ship is offering a 24-night cruise to Brazil.

Sailing from Miami, the repositioning itinerary includes visits to different destinations in the Caribbean, South America and the Amazon, such as Anguilla, Barbados, Macapá and Parintins.

 

