Seabourn Announces Solis, a New Fine Dining Venue

A new restaurant will launch onboard the Seabourn Quest in January 2024 and will be rolled out across the Encore, the Ovation and the Sojourn by spring 2024.

According to a press release, Solis will feature daily prepared modern Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the places visited by the line’s ships, including the Rivieras, the Central Mediterranean, and the Greek part of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Solis was developed in collaboration with long-time Seabourn partners, master chef and culinary partner chef Anton Egger, and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein (pictured above), the company said.

Chef Egger has opened restaurants in Singapore and Bangkok and has appeared worldwide in culinary events alongside Michelin-starred chefs. Chef Salein’s background includes roles as executive chef at several 2 and 3 Michelin-star restaurants.

“Culinary is an integral part of our ultra-luxury experiences, and we are committed to continuously innovating to delight our guests with unparalleled dining options. The addition of Solis is truly inspired by the voice of our guests and our team has worked hard over the past several months to bring this to life,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Solis will showcase a vibrant, chic atmosphere with feel-good background music and a menu reminiscent of our favorite travel memories. With each dish, guests are transported to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean. An evening at Solis will surely delight our guests and leave them with lasting Seabourn Moments and memories,” she added.

Featured dishes will include Piquillos De La Mama, Branzino, Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, and Spiced Lamb Shank. An assortment of vegetarian and vegan options will also be incorporated in the menu. There will also be a cocktail menu curated by a team of mixologists, the company said.

With the addition of Solis, Seabourn will end its eight-year culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller by spring 2024.