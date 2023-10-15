Sea Cloud Welcomes Culinary and Literary Icons

Sea Cloud Cruises announced two special guests for early 2024 sailings onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit.

Chef Cindy Hutson of Ortanique will join the sailing from San Jose, Costa Rica to Panama City, Panama on February 5 while the New York Times Best-Selling Author Les Standiford will join a special Miami roundtrip voyage, sailing March and exploring Florida and The Bahamas. Each sailing will include live cooking demonstrations, curated menus, lectures and storytelling.

Hutson is the executive chef and co-owner of the Ortanique restaurant, currently reinvented as a limited-time pop-up in Coral Gables.

Standiford is the author of 25 books and novels, including “The Last Train to Paradise” and “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu.” He is also a university professor and founding director of the creative writing program at Florida International University.

“This February, Chef Cindy Hutson will showcase her ‘Cuisine of the Sun,’ tapping into the bounty of local Central America ingredients as Sea Cloud Spirit calls on a quartet of Costa Rican and Panamanian ports including a Panama Canal transit,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes.

“In March, Historian Les Standiford joins our only 2024 Florida and Bahamas sailing, sharing tales of Henry Flagler, the gilded age of Palm Beach and original Sea Cloud owners E.F. Hutton and Majorie Merriweather Post. We look forward to welcoming both special guests onboard Sea Cloud Spirit for two special sailings.”