Scotland Eyeing Emissions Tax on Cruise Ships

The Scottish Green party has unveiled plans to introduce a new tax for cruise ships that visit Scotland.

The announcement was made during a conference held in Dunfermline on October 28, 2023.

According to a statement published on the party’s official website, the new levy on cruise ships is to be developed jointly by the Scottish government and local authorities to reduce the amount of harmful emissions being released and the impact of thousands of tourists on port communities.

The Scottish Green leaders believe that introducing this tax will help raise funding to support communities hosting cruise ships and will also encourage cruise operators to switch to zero-emission ships.

Scottish Greens Co-leader, Lorna Slater, said: “We will work with our partners in Local Government to empower Councils to charge visiting cruise ships a levy. It will mean communities hosting cruise ships get the investment they deserve, and our aim would also be to encourage greener ships.

“This is essential – one ship produces the same amount of carbon emissions as 12,000 cars; operators have been allowed to get away with polluting for too long. A cruise ship levy will empower councils to help tackle this global problem.”

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Greens transport and environment spokesperson, added: “From Ullapool to Greenock, Kirkwall to Edinburgh, Stornoway to Rosyth and many more, this will make a massive difference in supporting communities.

“For all the benefits tourism brings, pressure on infrastructure, services and how lives of locals in port areas are impacted need properly targeted help and this helps.

“We also know that such action is steering the cruise industry towards investing in a greener and cleaner future, and we want to support a responsible and sustainable activity, so it is right that we play a leading role in accelerating that change.”