San Diego and Holland America Celebrate the Start of Cruise Season

The Port of San Diego andHolland America Line celebrated the start of San Diego’s cruise season on Monday, October 2, with a call from the Volendam.

The season, expected to bring 338,000 visitors to the region, will include visits from Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line, as well as Silversea Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Viking Cruises. Arriving on their maiden call this season are the Disney Magic, the Viking Star and the MSC Explora.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our annual cruise season and what better way to do it than with Holland America, which has been calling here since the 1980s,” said Chairman Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “On behalf of the Port of San Diego, we are happy to welcome back cruise customers for what will be a fun and adventurous season with great benefit to our regional economy.”

“Half of the Holland America Line fleet will visit Port of San Diego this season departing on cruises that reach as far as Australia, making it one of our most vital homeports,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We thank Port of San Diego for decades of partnership and look forward to a successful cruising season.”

A highlight of this year’s schedule is the Holland America Solar Eclipse Experience which will allow guests to view a total solar eclipse just off the coast of Mexico aboard the MS Koningsdam in April of next year.