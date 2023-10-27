Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Royal Caribbean’s Allure Begins Homeporting at Port Canaveral

Capt John Murray (R) and Capt. Tobias Oster (L)

Port Canaveral has welcomed home Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, set to sail three- and four-night getaways to The Bahamas and the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.  

 “We’re proud to be Royal Caribbean’s partner in this industry’s first offering,” said Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray. “Our partners see a strong demand in our market for shorter itineraries on an Oasis Class ship. We are thrilled to welcome home the Allure of the Seas and look forward to delivering exceptional customer service experiences to their cruise guests.”

Allure of the Seas in Port

In anticipation of the ship, Port Canaveral has expanded its parking capacity with approximately one thousand new spaces near Cruise Terminal 1 to cater to cruise guests arriving by car.

 Per the maritime tradition, Murray greeted the ship’s Captain Tobias Oster and Hotel Director Adriana Tibaudo.

The Allure now stands alongside other Royal Caribbean ships homeporting at Port Canaveral, including the Wonder of the Seas as well as the Mariner and the Adventure of the Seas.

Photo: Capt John Murray (R) and Capt. Tobias Oster (L)

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.