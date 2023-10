Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, October 26, 2023, to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results.

The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.