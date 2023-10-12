Royal Caribbean Joins Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) has welcomed Royal Caribbean Group as our newest member.

Having started its sustainability journey decades ago, Royal Caribbean said it remains committed to improving energy efficiency and reaching net-zero cruising. Prior to joining the trade association for the global methanol industry, the company had already begun incorporating engines with the ability to use different fuel types, including methanol.

MI CEO Greg Dolan said: “We are very pleased to welcome Royal Caribbean Group to the Methanol Institute. Royal Caribbean has long been an innovator in the cruise industry, as shown by their recent announcement that the 5th ship ordered in their Celebrity Cruises’ Edge-series will be powered by Wärtsilä 46 methanol-capable engines. MI looks forward to working with Royal Caribbean Group as they embark on their methanol journey.”

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group added: “We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute, and as we seek sustainable energy solutions we recognize the importance of collaboration to help us transition to the energy platform of the future.”