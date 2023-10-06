Resorts World Introduces Special Sailings to Vietnam and the Philippines

Resorts World Cruises announced the addition of Vietnam and the Philippines as new destinations for Resorts World One’s five-night itineraries departing from Hong Kong.

Starting from October 1, 2023, travelers now have additional options for their cruises from Hong Kong, offering the five-night Nha Trang – Da Nang cruise, as well as to the Philippines with the five-night Boracay – Manila cruise, starting from January 21, 2024. The five-night cruise to either Okinawa, Vietnam, or the Philippines will be available for selected departure dates in 2023 and 2024.

“Resorts World Cruises is delighted to expand its five-night cruises beyond Okinawa, providing new destinations with more choices for our guests that include Vietnam and the Philippines. Our five-night cruises from Hong Kong aboard the Resorts World One offer travelers an alternative leisure and travel option that is convenient and comfortable to visit multiple destinations within a country. The inclusion of these new destinations will help cast a wider net to rejuvenate the cruise tourism industry across the region,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

Guests aboard ​​the Nha Trang – Da Nang cruise can immerse themselves in Vietnam’s culture and explore its nature, beaches, culture, festivals and cuisine.

On the Boracay – Manila cruise, travelers will have a chance to explore this island and its white sand beaches with crystal clear waters. From Boracay, the ship will make its way to Manila, where guests can explore the capital city’s heritage sites, including the old Hispanic Fort Santiago and the Baluarte de San Diego tower.