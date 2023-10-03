Princess Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers

Princess Cruises is introducing a series of plant-based menus onboard its ships, available in the main dining rooms.

The new vegan menus combine gourmet creativity and eco-consciousness to meet every guest’s dietary preferences. Served in the main dining rooms, guests can request vegan options before their cruise via the Cruise Personalizer, through their travel agent, or once onboard.

“Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage at Princess Cruises. “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”

The Princess Cruises new vegan menus include:

Starters:

Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado

Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios

Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos



Salads

French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs

Green Goddess Salad with Tofu

Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw

Soups

Creamy White Bean

Chickpea Noodle

Roasted Eggplant and Tomato

Pastas

Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce

Penne with Red Pepper Pesto

Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts

Mains