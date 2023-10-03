Princess Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers

Princess Cruises is introducing a series of plant-based menus onboard its ships, available in the main dining rooms.
The new vegan menus combine gourmet creativity and eco-consciousness to meet every guest’s dietary preferences. Served in the main dining rooms, guests can request vegan options before their cruise via the Cruise Personalizer, through their travel agent, or once onboard.
“Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage at Princess Cruises. “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”
The Princess Cruises new vegan menus include:
Starters:
- Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado
- Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios
- Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos
Salads
- French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs
- Green Goddess Salad with Tofu
- Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw
Soups
- Creamy White Bean
- Chickpea Noodle
- Roasted Eggplant and Tomato
Pastas
- Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce
- Penne with Red Pepper Pesto
- Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts
Mains
- Stir-Fried Portobellos with Soy-Maple Sauce
- Plant-Based Shepherd’s Pie
- Walkaway Ratatouille