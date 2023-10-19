Princess Changes Pricing in Favor of Early Bookers in 2024-25

Princess Cruises is setting prices for 2024 and 2025 cruises to their lowest now, with the intent to increase them going forward.

According to a press release, this pricing model change focused on offering the lowest prices to early bookers is a departure from the legacy cruise industry model that discounts closer to departure.

“A Princess cruise vacation is the best value in travel, but with continuing increases in consumer demand our new pricing approach will always reward guests who lock in their Princess vacations well in advance,” said Terry Thorton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises.

“Gone are the days of last-minute deep discounts close to departure dates. The best time to secure a spot on a 2024 or 2025 Princess cruise is right now,” he added.

Additionally, Princess introduced a promotion for the upcoming seasons they call Best Price Guarantee with the aim to provide competitive pricing in the industry. According to the company, Princess will match any lower price found for the same cruise and stateroom category.

Furthermore, if a guest is unsure of their future departure date, Princess Promotions will allow them to secure today’s pricing for a future vacation without locking in the specific dates or itinerary. Princess has also announced lower prices for third and fourth guests sharing a stateroom.

The pricing changes and promotions apply to all Princess’s cruise destinations, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada and New England, and Antarctica, as well as to Princess’s world cruises.