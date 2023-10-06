Preview: 63rd MedCruise General Assembly in Burgas

The MedCruise community is gearing up for the 63rd MedCruise General Assembly hosted by Port of Burgas, Bulgaria, from October 10 to 13, 2023.

In total 110 participants will attend the 63rd MedCruise General Assembly, including 16 executives representing 12 cruise lines, guests, local dignitaries, and six media companies.

A Robust Program

The 63rd MedCruise General Assembly will feature a robust program including panel discussions, speed networking sessions, presentations, and technical inspections of the Port of Burgas.

The event will commence with an official opening and press conference featuring Figen Ayan, MedCruise President, and a welcome speech by Burgas authorities.

Panel Discussions:

Cruise line and MedCruise executives will engage in panel discussions on pressing topics such as:

Strengthening the Cruise Destination through Port-City Relations

Addressing the economic benefits and challenges faced by port cities in the context of cruise tourism and addressing the engagement with the local community.

Geo-Political Risks and The Impact on Cruise Regions and Ports

Exploring the complex dynamics of global politics and their effects on the cruise industry.

The EALING Project

A focus on the “European Flagship Action for Cold Ironing in Ports,” aimed at advancing eco-friendly OPS solutions in EU ports.

Developing a Must-See Destination

Discussing best practices of creating a must-see destination for cruise lines and passengers.

Port Investment and Development

Exploring the necessity of investing in port infrastructure and strategies to increase the number of cruise arrivals while enhancing the cruise experience.

Presentations:

A case study will be presented regarding the crew-friendly approach adopted in ports.

Presentation on shore power and waste management: An informative session highlighting the crucial aspects of shore power supply and efficient waste management practices in ports.

B2B Meetings

There are also B2B meetings, presenting a unique opportunity for MedCruise and Cruise Lines executives to engage in productive discussions and collaborations.