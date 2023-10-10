P&O Cruises Announces 2025-26 with 12 New Ports

P&O Cruises launched its new collection of 2025-26 sailings featuring 12 new ports of call.

The sailings, which go on sale from October 18, 2023, will feature new ports of call and new itineraries as well as special offers, such as a 10 percent saving and 10 percent deposit offer.

During the winter 2025-25 season, P&O Cruises will return to 12 ports for the first time in over five.

These include Los Angeles, Melbourne, Bali, Bodø and Dunedin, among others.

Highlights of the winter 2025-26 season include:

The Britannia will offer new Caribbean fly-cruise sailings with two new itineraries featuring calls in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk.

In December 2025, the Aurora will embark on a 14-night northern lights cruise from Southampton, with ports of call in Åndalsnes, Bodø, Narvik, Tromsø and Haugesund.

In January 2026, the Aurora will begin a 75-night Grand Tour around South America, with 10 additional days to explore the continent. Ports of call are Gran Canaria, St Vincent, Recife, Salvador, Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo (from Santos), Montevideo, Port Stanley, Punta Arenas, Santiago (from San Antonio), Coquimbo, Arica, Lima (from Callao), Manta, Fuerte Amador, Cartagena, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, St Maarten, Ponta Delgada and Azores.

For the first time in nine years, the Arcadia will embark on a 100-night Eastern Circumnavigation World Cruise in January 2026, calling at 28 destinations including Dubai, Singapore, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Dunedin, Auckland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Azura will make a maiden call in Tangier, Morocco on its Canary Islands fly-cruise itinerary.

In December 2025, the Arcadia will set sail on a Christmas markets cruise with overnight calls to Hamburg, Copenhagen, Oslo and Amsterdam.

The cruise line has also prepared a range of shore experiences in ports, such as a traditional welcome with “Gahwa,” Arabic coffee and local dates in Dubai; exploring the Flower Dome and the Cloud Forest in Singapore; and wine tasting and gourmet food at The South Australian Company Store in Adelaide.