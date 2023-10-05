Paul Gauguin Steps Up for Healthcare Assistance

Paul Gauguin Cruises is partnering with the government of French Polynesia to provide healthcare assistance in the most isolated islands of the region.

The partnership seeks to meet the health needs of the residents in these islands in two ways: by offering volunteer consultations during Paul Gauguin’s scheduled port calls and by providing free transportation aboard The Gauguin to health professionals commissioned by the government’s Health Directorate to ensure advance specialized consultations (CSA).

The “Taote Gauguin” medical partnership agreement was signed on Monday, August 21, by Cédric Mercadal, French Polynesia’s Minister of Health in charge of Prevention and Generalized Social Protection, and Florence Courbière, on behalf of Paul Gauguin Cruises and Ponant

“We are honored to partner with French Polynesia’s medical community to provide essential services in the wonderful communities we admire and respect so deeply,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and Ponant USA. “The Taote Gauguin initiative allows us to further support the people who have so warmly welcomed Paul Gauguin Cruises into their lives for 25 years, proudly sharing their cultures, traditions, and natural wonders with our guests.”

“We welcome this public-private partnership established with a major undertaking in the country’s economic development, which is fully in line with the government’s desire to strengthen the offer of local care for the benefit of Polynesian families, particularly in remote archipelagos.”

The testing phase of the partnership took place during The Gauguin’s July 29 to August 12 sailing to assess medical and operational needs and constraints and refine the terms of the agreement.

“It was a very successful effort marked by over 20 consultations with patients aged from six months to 77 years, three of whom were sent onboard for X-rays,” said Captain Michel Quioc. “Fatu Hiva has no medical imaging facilities so two ultrasounds were also carried out. The team was delighted to be able to provide such important medical services.”