Okinawa Welcomes Resort World One’s Maiden Arrival

This week, the port of Okinawa has welcomed the Resorts World One on its inaugural sailing from Hong Kong.

The five-night sailing, which includes calls in Naha and Miyakojima, departed from Hong Kong on October 15, 2023, with the Resorts World One arriving in Okinawa on October 17.

To commemorate the occasion, a special event was held in Naha to celebrate Resorts World One’s first visit to the capital city of Okinawa. As part of the ceremony, Hiroshi Teruya, executive vice president of Naha Port Authority; Yukimasa Adaniya, managing director of Agricultural Cooperative Association of Okinawa Prefecture (JA Okinawa); Hiroki Matori, senior executive director of Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau (OCVB), and Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises officiated the ship’s maiden call.

In addition to the celebration, the Okinawa Tourism Bureau welcomed disembarking guests in Naha with a cultural performance.

“We are excited to expand our itineraries with Okinawa as our new destination for our five-night cruises aboard the Resorts World One from Hong Kong. Okinawa has so much to offer and we look forward to visiting beyond Naha and Miyakojima in the near future,” said Goh. “As we will be calling monthly to Okinawa, we thank the local authorities for their ongoing support as we continue to work closely together to grow the inbound tourism for Japan and for the overall regional cruise tourism industry.”

Guests arriving at Naha on their way to Okinawa, have a chance to explore local festivals, bars and cafes at Kokusai Street and enjoy water activities at Naminoue Beach, among other attractions. In Miyakojima, travelers can visit the best beaches, including Yonaha Maehama Beach, Sunayama Beach and Painagama Beach.