October Update: Where is the NCL Fleet?

After successful summer programs in Alaska, Europe and elsewhere in North America, Norwegian Cruise Line is getting ready to spread out for the upcoming winter season.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of the company’s fleet as of October 27, 2023:

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After entering service in August, the Norwegian Viva is wrapping up its inaugural season in the Mediterranean. Following a few more departures in the region, the 3,215-guest vessel is set to embark on a transatlantic crossing to Miami in mid-November.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Repositioning from Northern Europe, the Norwegian Prima recently debuted in the Mediterranean. Set to spend the winter in the Caribbean, the ship is currently offering a series of ten- and nine-night cruises to Spain, France, Italy and more.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

After several months cruising in the region, the Norwegian Encore is concluding its summer season in Alaska this week. On Oct. 29, the 2019-built ship returns to Seattle to kick off a 21-night repositioning cruise to Miami.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Bliss is also wrapping up its summer schedule in Alaska this week. On Oct. 31, the ship arrives in Los Angeles to start a series of winter cruises that includes itineraries on the West Coast, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Norwegian Joy is currently offering a repositioning cruise to Miami. Concluding the ship’s summer program on the East Coast, the 12-night itinerary sailed from New York City on Oct. 16 and includes visits to destinations in Bermuda and the Eastern Caribbean.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Bermuda

Sailing from New York City, the Norwegian Escape is presently offering a series of cruises to Bermuda. The five- to seven-night voyages sail from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal and feature multi-day visits to King’s Wharf.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: North Atlantic

After completing its European season earlier this month, the Norwegian Getaway is crossing the Atlantic on its way back to North America. During the upcoming winter season, the 2014-built vessel is scheduled to offer a series of cruises to Bermuda and the Eastern Caribbean departing from New York City.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Breakaway continues to offer a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Based out of Rome’s Civitavecchia Cruise Terminal, the ten-night itineraries feature visits to several destinations in Italy, Greece and Malta.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Epic is presently offering a series of fall cruises across the Mediterranean. Set to spend the winter sailing to the Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, the ship departs on a repositioning voyage to Florida in early December.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Italy, Turkey and Greece, the Norwegian Gem continues to offer ten- to 12-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The itineraries include visits to several destinations in the region, such as Santorini, Mykonos, Kusadasi and Cyprus.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade is wrapping up its summer program in the Mediterranean with a repositioning cruise to Lisbon. Once at the Portuguese capital city, the 2006-built ship starts a transatlantic crossing to New York City before ultimately arriving in Tampa – its homeport for the upcoming winter season.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Norwegian Pearl is in Miami today to start a four-night cruise to the Dominican Republic. Part of a series of chartered sailings that are taking place onboard the ship through mid-November, the theme cruise includes shows from different music bands, such as Sunny Day Real State and Pinkshift.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Far East

Currently cruising in Japan, the Norwegian Jewel recently marked Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to Asia after a three-year gap. Trought the end of the year, the 2,400-guest ship is scheduled to offer a series of itineraries across the Far East and Southeast Asia.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Hawaii

The Pride of America continues to sail inter-island cruises in Hawaii. After returning to Maui in early September, the U.S.-flagged vessel resumed its regular itinerary in the region, which includes visits to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona, Nawiliwili and Honolulu.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Canary Islands

The Norwegian Dawn is currently offering a 12-night cruise to the Canary Islands and Morocco. Sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona, the itinerary features visits to several destinations, including Tenerife, Las Palmas, Arrecife, Agadir, Motril, Ibiza, and more.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Western Europe

After spending the summer in Northern Europe, the Norwegian Star is presently sailing a series of cruises to Western Europe and the Canary Islands. In late November, the 2001-built ship repositions to South America ahead of a winter season in the region.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun is wrapping up its summer program in Alaska and Canada. Following a repositioning cruise via the Panama Canal, the vessel is set to arrive in Baltimore – its new homeport for the upcoming months – in November.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South Pacific

The Norwegian Spirit is presently offering a series of 11- and 12-night cruises that combines destinations in Hawaii and the South Pacific. Sailing from Honolulu and Tahiti, the open-jaw itineraries feature visits to Kahului, Raiatea, Moorea, and more.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After concluding a fall season in Canada & New England, the Norwegian Sky recently returned to its homeport in Miami. Trought the end of the year, the ship is set to offer a series of five- to 15-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.