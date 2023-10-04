Oceania Cruises’ Riviera to Debut in Alaska in 2025

Oceania Cruises announced that its reimagined Riviera will sail its first season in Alaska in the summer of 2025.

The Riviera will visit the well-known ports in Alaska, including Ketchikan, Sitka, Kodiak and the Hubbard Glacier, with itineraries ranging from seven to 12 days. In addition, Oceania has prepared nearly 300 excursion choices in Alaska and up to up to $1,600 in shore excursion credit.

“The decision to elevate our presence in the Alaska region was easy,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “This fascinating destination has always been a firm favorite with our well-traveled guests, who are constantly wanting to explore remote, wondrous and truly off-the-beaten-track destinations. Sailing on board Riviera is the ultimate way to explore this rugged state while enjoying her distinctive residential luxury, The Finest Cuisine at Sea and expertly curated travel experiences.”

Featured Alaska itineraries include: