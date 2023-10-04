Oceania Cruises’ Riviera to Debut in Alaska in 2025

Oceania Cruises announced that its reimagined Riviera will sail its first season in Alaska in the summer of 2025.
The Riviera will visit the well-known ports in Alaska, including Ketchikan, Sitka, Kodiak and the Hubbard Glacier, with itineraries ranging from seven to 12 days. In addition, Oceania has prepared nearly 300 excursion choices in Alaska and up to up to $1,600 in shore excursion credit.
“The decision to elevate our presence in the Alaska region was easy,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “This fascinating destination has always been a firm favorite with our well-traveled guests, who are constantly wanting to explore remote, wondrous and truly off-the-beaten-track destinations. Sailing on board Riviera is the ultimate way to explore this rugged state while enjoying her distinctive residential luxury, The Finest Cuisine at Sea and expertly curated travel experiences.”
Featured Alaska itineraries include:
- Alaska Reflections: An eight-day cruise sailing from Vancouver to Whittier visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah) and Sitka. Departs May 13, 2025.
- Explorer’s Alaska: An eight-day voyage from Whittier to Vancouver visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert. Departs May 21, 2025.
- Wilds of Alaska: A 12-day sailing from Vancouver to Whittier visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Departs May 29, 2025.
- Alaskan Accolades: A seven-day sailing from Whittier to Vancouver visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs June 10, 2025.
- Majestic Alaska: A nine-day sailing from Vancouver to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords with visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs June 17, 2025.
- Gems of The Last Frontier: A 12-day sailing from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs June 26 and July 17, 2025.