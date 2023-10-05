Norwegian Jewel Sets Sail on Transpacific Cruise to Japan

After concluding its summer program in Alaska, the Norwegian Jewel recently sailed from Seattle on a repositioning cruise to Japan.

The 16-night transpacific cruise sails to Tokyo and also includes several ports of call in Alaska and the Asian country.

After leaving Seattle on Oct. 3, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship is scheduled to sail to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Seward before crossing the Pacific Ocean.

Once in Asia, the Norwegian Jewel visits Hakodate and Sendai ahead of its arrival in Tokyo, which is scheduled to Oct. 18.

On that day, the 2005-built ship is also set to kick off its winter season in the Far East and Southeast Asia.

The program includes a series of nine- to 12-night cruises to different destinations in both regions, including Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and more.

Before returning to North America, the Norwegian Jewel is also scheduled to offer three exclusive itineraries to Japan and South Korea.

Sailing in March 2024, the ten-night voyages feature different ports of call, such as Nagoya, Naha, Amani Island, Incheon, Cheju, Nagasaki, Kochi, and others.

After crossing the Pacific again, the Jewel is scheduled to spend the upcoming summer offering one-way cruises in Alaska.

Sailing between Seward and Vancouver, in Canada, the itineraries take place between late April 2024 and late October 2024.

Launched in 2005, the Norwegian Jewel was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany as the lead vessel of the Jewel Class.

With 93,000 tons, the 2,400-passengers vessel offers a series of amenities, including ten dining venues, 13 bars and lounges, a theater, a casino, a spa, a swimming pool, and more.

Following a major refurbishment in 2018, the Jewel debuted redesigned cabins, new public rooms and a fresh and modern look across its spaces, which included new art pieces, new carpets, new upholstery and more.