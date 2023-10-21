Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Partners with Global Maritime Forum

Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced its partnership with the Global Maritime Forum to increase sustainable economic development.

The new partnership with the non-profit organization aligns with Norwegian’s efforts to drive a positive impact on society and the environment non-profit organization through its Sail & Sustain program, including its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Earlier this year, The company also announced short- and near-term greenhouse gas targets to support its net zero by 2050 initiative and its climate action strategy based on three key pillars: efficiency, innovation and collaboration.

“We are pleased to partner with the Global Maritime Forum and join its flagship initiative, the Getting to Zero Coalition, as we believe cross-sector partnership is a catalyst for innovation and effective change,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We look forward to collaborating with other like-minded and solution-oriented stakeholders on meaningful initiatives to drive a positive change, strengthen resilience, accelerate decarbonization efforts and best position the maritime industry for a bright future ahead.”

“We are pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a Global Maritime Forum partner,” said Johannah Christensen, chief executive officer of Global Maritime Forum. “The cruise segment is a critical part of the global maritime industry, and we are confident that Norwegian will bring a diverse perspective and valuable expertise to our collaborative platform of maritime leaders.”

