Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts New ‘Wheel of Fortune Interactive’ Show

Norwegian Cruise Line partnered with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and TimePlay Inc. to bring “Wheel of Fortune Interactive” onboard 16 of its ships by spring 2024.

Set in the main theater, guests can enjoy this game show as spectators or play along using their mobile devices.

Participants compete live against other guests to appear on a real-time leaderboard and have a chance to be a contestant onstage.

“We are committed to providing our guests with quality entertainment across their cruise journey,” said Craig Steyn, vice president of onboard revenue operations of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our guests will now have the chance to be part of the iconic, Emmy Award-winning ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show. Not only will it bring the same excitement from the TV classic, but guests will also have the opportunity to play along for a chance to win some great prizes along the way, including a free cruise!”

The first ship to debut the “Wheel of Fortune Interactive” game show is the Norwegian Escape.

The game show will also be available aboard the Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway, Dawn, Encore, Epic, Gem, Getaway, Jade, Jewel, Joy, Pearl, Sky, Spirit, Star and the Norwegian Sun.

Aaron Silverberg, senior vice president of entertainment at TimePlay added: “When you combine a powerful brand like Wheel of Fortune with full audience participation, it takes entertainment and engagement to new heights. We are excited to roll out this new innovative experience on NCL’s fleet.”

Executive Vice President of Gameshows for Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete said: “We’re incredibly excited to jointly launch this experience with Norwegian Cruise Line because it’s the first time that we’ve done a deal for an interactive game of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ for a cruise ship. It will give us a unique opportunity to expand this beloved brand beyond mobile and grow our dedicated fanbase to include cruise travelers.”