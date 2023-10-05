Next Royal Caribbean Ship Named Star of the Seas

The second Icon-class ship will carry the name Star of the Seas for Royal Caribbean International when it debuts in summer 2025.

“The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

The first look at Icon and Icon Class set the tone in October 2022 when it led to the cruise line’s single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in the brand’s then 53-year history, the company said in a press release.

The demand sparked Royal Caribbean to release 2025-26 cruises on Icon three months ahead of schedule and now Star’s name and debut season. Royal Caribbean said more details on the ship’s features and deployment will follow soon.