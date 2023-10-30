New Carnival and Royal Caribbean Ships Hit Key Milestones

Two of the most exciting new cruise ships are nearing delivery with key milestones taking place for the Icon of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Jubilee.

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, set to become the largest ship in the world, was recently on her second set of sea trails in the Baltic. For several days on the open ocean the ship was pushed to the limit ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami.

Carnival Jubilee

The Carnival Jubilee, which starts service from Galveston, Texas, later this year, recently left the Meyer Werft shipyard for her Ems River conveyance which will position the vessel in Northern Europe for sea trials and final outfitting ahead of delivery. The LNG-powered ship will be towed backwards on the Ems River by two tugboats.

The Carnival Jubilee is the first cruise ship built in Germany for Carnival Cruise Line. It’s the third ship in this class for Carnival Cruise Line, with the Celebration being delivered in 0222 and Mardi Gras in 2020 by Meyer Turku.