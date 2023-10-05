Twitter Facebook Linkedin

New 2024 USA River Cruise Report Out Now

2024 USA Riverboat Report

Cruise Industry News has released the all new 2024 USA River Market Report, profiling the U.S. small-ship and river cruise market.

The report, available instantly as a PDF download, details the U.S. domestic cruising market, with growth projections through 2027.

Now in its fourth volume the 50+ page report features an in-depth analysis of the market, profiling the players, the capacity, the rivers and the trends, along with challenges and opportunities going forward.

Included in this US River Cruise Market Report Report:

  • An original and in-depth analysis of the domestic river cruising business in the United States you will not find anywhere else.  A total and complete overview of the market.
  • Table of Contents Preview | Flipbook Preview
  • A look at what is driving demand for market growth and new players in the market.
  • Everything you need to know about the USA river market and Close to Home Cruising.
  • Growth projections in the segment through 2027.
  • Market shares by operator, river and relevant datasets.
  • Operators covered: American Cruise Lines, American Queen Steamboat Company, Viking, UnCruise, Lindblad Expeditions.
  • Product differentiation – different types of river vessels.
  • Independently researched data.
  • All key companies profiled.
  • Release date: Oct. 2023.
  • Optional Excel file with capacity and ALBD data.

ABInBev
