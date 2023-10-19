Twitter Facebook Linkedin

NCLH Schedules Q3 Earnings Date: Nov. 1

Norwegian Breakaway

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

The Company also said it invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its third quarter 2023 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Tuesday, October 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q3 2023 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until Tuesday, October 31st at 6:00 p.m.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.