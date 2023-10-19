NCLH Schedules Q3 Earnings Date: Nov. 1

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

The Company also said it invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its third quarter 2023 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Tuesday, October 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q3 2023 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until Tuesday, October 31st at 6:00 p.m.