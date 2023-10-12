NCLH Appoints José E. Cil to Board of Directors

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced the appointment of José E. Cil to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective October 6, 2023.

With this new appointment, the Board now counts nine members, seven of whom are independent. Cil will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome a highly experienced executive of José’s caliber to our Board,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “His appointment reflects our commitment to regularly evaluating our board to bring the right mix of skills and expertise to the table to guide Norwegian’s long-term strategy to unlock growth and drive shareholder value.”

Harry J. Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, added: “José has a decades-long track record of successfully leading premier organizations and I am confident that he will be a strong addition to our Board.

“His collaborative leadership style, results-oriented mindset and proven ability to transform and grow global businesses will be a tremendous asset to enhance the collective expertise of our board. His deep knowledge of the restaurant industry also has significant parallels to the cruise industry, and we look forward to benefitting from his wealth of experience as we enhance our strategic vision and position the Company for long-term success.”

Cil served as chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International from January 2019 to March 2023. Previously, he spent 20 years in various leadership roles at Burger King, including serving as Global President of Burger King from December 2014 to January 2019 and President of Burger King Europe, Middle East and Africa from November 2010 to December 2014.

Cil also served on the board of directors for Carrols Restaurant Group from January 2015 to February 2020.