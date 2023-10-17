Nassau Cruise Port Exceeds 2022 Passenger Total

Nassau Cruise Port has exceeded its total passenger numbers from 2022 by 11,000, as of September 2023.

According to a press release, by September 24, 2023, the port had welcomed 3,224,210 cruise passengers for the year. In 2022, 3,212,603 passengers visited the port between January and December.

The port expects to welcome 4.2 million passengers for the year by December 2023, which would mark a new total annual passenger record for the port.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and to do so just in time to celebrate our fourth anniversary makes the achievement extraordinarily special,” said Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura Jr.

“Our success reflects the resilience and commitment of the cruise industry and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Nassau Cruise Port team, the Bahamian government, our community, and our industry partners. Together, we have transformed the Bahamian cruise tourism product and brand, quickly turning Nassau into a premier destination for cruisers around the world. The best is yet to come.”