MSC World Europa Completes First Year in Service

The MSC World Europa is completing its first year of service.

After being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the LNG-powered vessel was delivered to MSC Cruises on Oct. 24, 2022.

Soon after leaving its building dock, the 205,700-ton ship set sail to Doha, in Qatar – where it spent the following weeks serving as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup.

On Dec. 25, the MSC World Europa departed Doha on its maiden voyage, a four-night repositioning cruise to Dubai.

Once in the UAE city, the ship kicked off a series of week-long cruises to the Middle East that included visits to other four destinations in the region: Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam and Doha.

A few months later, in April, the MSC World Europa repositioned to Europe to start a year-round program in the Western Mediterranean.

Still being offered today, the ship’s regular seven-night itinerary features visits to the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.

Introducing a new class to the MSC Cruises’ fleet, the World Europa became the company’s largest cruise ship ever. With capacity for more than 5,400 guests, the 333-meter-long ship also introduced several firsts to the company’s fleet, including its LNG-powered propulsion system.

On the hotel side, the vessel also offers many unique features, such as The Venom Drop @ The Spiral – the longest dry slide at sea, with an 11-deck drop.

Other highlights comprise new specialty restaurants, including La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating, and Chef’s Garden Kitchen focusing on microgreens grown on site.