MSC Euribia Makes Maiden Call to Southampton

The port of Southampton has welcomed the first call of MSC Euribia to the UK to start her winter sailings around Northern Europe.

The Friday arrival was celebrated by a traditional exchange of crests between the ship’s master Captain Christopher Pugh, who studied at the Warsash Maritime Academy in Southampton, and local authorities.

The ship will offer options to sail to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France until April 2024.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director – UK & Ireland, MSC Cruises, said: “The arrival of MSC Euribia in the UK is an exciting moment, welcoming another ship in our fleet to the port of Southampton. After seeing the success of no-fly cruises on MSC Virtuosa, our newest flagship will give British travellers another chance to explore a variety of destinations through the convenience of a cruise.”

MSC Euribia is the second ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas, the company said.

Steve Masters, Harbour Master, Port of Southampton, added: “We are very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises’ newest flagship vessel to Southampton as her home port and look forward to working with the MSC team during their winter sailings in Northern Europe. Having launched our Ready for Tomorrow Sustainability Strategy earlier this year, it is great that MSC Cruises shares our sustainability values by powering their new fleet with liquefied natural gas reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”