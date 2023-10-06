MSC Euribia Concludes Inaugural Season in Norwegian Fjords

The MSC Euribia is soon concluding its maiden season in the Norwegian Fjords. Delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in May, the MSC vessel has been offering week-long cruises to the region since early June.

Departing from Germany and Denmark, the series of itineraries feature visits to Kiel, Copenhagen, Flam, Malloy, Alesund and more.

Upon concluding the last sailing of the season, the MSC Euribia is set to reposition to Western Europe for a winter program in the region.

Starting on Oct. 8, the LNG-powered vessel offers regular seven-night cruises to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and England.

With sailings scheduled to depart through early April, the program includes visits to Le Havre, Southampton, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge and Hamburg.

The winter season also features a special 21-night voyage to the Iberian Peninsula, the Canary Islands and Morocco.

Sailing in early January, the cruise departs from different homeports and makes visits to four islands in the Atlantic: Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Funchal.

The one-time itinerary also features visits to Lisbon, Casablanca, Lisbon, La Coruña, Cádiz, Le Havre, and more.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, MSC Euribia is currently one of the largest cruise ships in the MSC Cruises fleet.

At 177,100 gross tons, the vessel offers a wide array of public areas and amenities, including 21 bars, ten restaurants, five pool decks and more.

The 4,888-guest ship also features the Galleria Euribia, a 96-meter-long internal promenade that serves as the main public hub and living space.

With a unique 80-meter LED dome, the venue is surrounded by restaurants and bars, as well as an expansive shopping area with European and international brands.

Other features of the ship include MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship product, the MSC Yacht Club, which offers a private restaurant, a dedicated pool deck and an exclusive lounge.