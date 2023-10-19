MSC Cruises and Shell Enter LNG Agreement

MSC Cruises signed an agreement with Shell Western LNG to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the MSC Euribia, the cruise line’s second LNG-powered ship.

The first bunkering operation recently took place in Rotterdam.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “LNG is an important step forward in our ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The fuel is one in transition and poised to make way for carbon-neutral bio-LNG and eventually synthetic LNG that will we look forward to using as and when they become available at scale as part of our longer-term decarbonization journey.

“This new agreement further demonstrates the ongoing strategic cooperation between MSC Group and Shell towards achieving broader shared decarbonization objectives through our existing partnership, as reflected in our 2021 agreement for this purpose.”

Tahir Faruqui, general manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG, added: “This agreement illustrates how LNG provides shipping companies with a scalable path to net-zero emissions, allowing them to flexibly transition from fuel oil to fossil LNG today, and subsequently to bio-LNG and renewable synthetic LNG as these options become accessible. With an extensive LNG bunkering network, we stand prepared to support major players like MSC Cruises on its energy transition.”

The MSC Euribia is currently offering seven-night cruises through April 2024 sailing roundtrips from Hamburg with visits to Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Le Havre and Southampton.