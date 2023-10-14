Moby Selects Kongsberg Maritime for Propulsion Systems Upgrade

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to enhance the propulsion systems of five RO-RO passenger ferries operated by Moby in Italy.

These vessel enhancements will collectively result in a reduction of over 30,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Moby manages a fleet of RO-RO passenger ferries that serve routes in the western Mediterranean, including those between the Italian mainland, Sicily and Sardinia.

Three of the ships, the Moby Vinci, the Sharden, and the Moby Aki, will all receive a Promas Lite propulsion system, which combines rudder and propeller into one propulsion unit. Two additional ships, the Moby Wonder and the Moby Tommy, will get re-bladed controllable pitch Kongsberg Kamewa propellers as part of their upgrade.

The Promas propulsion system integrates the controllable pitch propeller, hub cap, bulb and rudder into one propulsive unit, thus improving efficiency and maneuverability while also saving fuel. Promas now has more than 200 references worldwide, across a range of ship types.

CEO of Moby Achille Onorato, said: “This latest investment into upgrading our fleet demonstrates our continuing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and improving the overall service we can offer customers. By carrying out a program of relatively simple upgrades to the propulsion systems, we can reduce our CO2 emissions by more than 30,000 tons per year. We’re pleased to be working with Kongsberg Maritime again on this latest project, as we draw on their expertise in efficient propeller design to transform our operations.

“We’re investing in new ships and new routes, innovative services and distribution as well as pricing strategies, a strict, quality-oriented hiring policy and uncompromising attention to safety and the environment”.

Jouni Raatikainen, Kongsberg Maritime’s executive vice president of global customer support, said: “This latest upgrade will deliver significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions for the five ships, and we’re delighted that Moby has again selected Kongsberg to provide an upgrade solution that supports our common goal to pursue sustainability, reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

“The Promas Lite propulsion system offers a relatively quick upgrade solution, which delivers efficiency savings and rapid return on investment. Our team at the Kongsberg Hydrodynamic Research Centre, in Sweden, has worked closely with Moby to design propellers that match the operational profile of each individual ship”.