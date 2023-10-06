Meyer Turku Signs Partnership with Åbo Akademi

Meyer Turku has signed a five-year partnership agreement with Åbo Akademi. The long-term goal is to develop an interdisciplinary strategic cooperation between the university and the shipyard.

Initially, however, the focus will be on Åbo Akademi’s Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology and the Meyer Turku’s Business Finland funded green transition program NEcOLEAP. An important part of the practical application will be the “Green transition lab,” a shared workspace to be established on campus to support the interaction between researchers and industry.

“We will initially focus on appointing professorships in sustainability that Meyer finances with a focus on process technology, energy technology and industrial engineering and management,” said Kim Wikstrom, professor of industrial engineering and management, in a prepared statement.

Added Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku: “Our common goal is a more sustainable maritime industry which requires top experts from many other disciplines. Turku as a thriving study and working region offers a strong framework for this. The signed agreement ensures that we will expand the interaction between the Academy and the business world.”

“Partnerships between industry and universities is valuable. The cooperation with Meyer toward an important goal like the green transition is very meaningful. Increasing interdisciplinarity will bring us ever closer to our common goal,” commented Rector Mikael Lindfelt.