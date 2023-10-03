Lisbon Cruise Port Named Europe’s Leading 2023 Cruise Port

Lisbon Cruise Port announced winning the 2023 World Travel Awards for Europe’s Leading Cruise Port.

According to a press release, the port’s journey to this achievement began nine years ago when it formed a partnership with the Port of Lisbon. The partnership has since helped boost growth and transformation within the cruise industry in the region.

“We are truly honored to receive the title of Europe’s Leading Cruise Port,” said Duarte Cabral, general manager of Lisbon Cruise Port. “This recognition is a reflection of the dedication, commitment, and passion of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our partners and stakeholders.”

The 2023 World Travel Awards recognize excellence in the tourism and hospitality sector. Lisbon Cruise Port’s commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism also contributed to this recognition.