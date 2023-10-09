Lerwick Harbour Completes Most Successful Season So Far

Lerwick Harbour Lerwick Harbour has wrapped up its most successful cruise season to date, setting new records for the cruise sector at the Shetland port.

The 2023 cruise program closed on Wednesday, September 27 with the arrival of AIDA Cruise’s AIDAsol, the 129th and final ship of the season, a new high for the Shetland port.

The AIDAsol arrived from Bergen, Norway carrying 2,142 passengers en route to Invergordon.

The port welcomed a total of 19 maiden calls, the most yet in a single season. New operators for this season include Explora Journeys and Swan Hellenic.

Lerwick Port Authority Cruise and Marketing Manager, Melanie Henderson, said: “The successful performance of our marine tourism sector on three overlapping fronts has made it a year like no other.

“The Shetland supply chain, the islanders with their warm welcome, stakeholders and our staff deserve the highest praise for their efforts.

“The favorable impression made on cruise operators means there are already 160 vessels booked for 2024, with the schedule yet to be finalized, and another busy yachting season is anticipated as we continue to develop marine tourism.”