Introducing the Cruise Industry News Fall 2023 Magazine

The Cruise Industry News Fall 2023 Quarterly Magazine issue has been released.

The main topics of the 128-page issue include the industry’s decarbonization efforts, how shipbuilding drives innovation, the latest food and beverage offerings, the Asia-Pacific market and China’s return, the expedition market, ship operations, new ships, and other industry developments.

Decarbonization features input from the leading cruise companies as well as independent sources on zero-carbon shipping, class societies, and systems and engine manufacturers discussing their efforts, achievements and anticipated journeys to 2050.

Shore power advances are presented in an exclusive chart listing all the ports with shore power and those planning to have it, with a time timeline.

Shipbuilding focuses on how the main yards are driving innovation in terms of adapting new technologies for the ships they are building and the building process, as well as for their own environmental sustainability. Key words are cross-fertilization of ideas and integration of technologies to provide solutions that meet clients’ expectations for reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

For food and beverage, Cruise Industry News has gone behind the scenes with the reborn Crystal Cruises, Costa and Silversea, with Chef Nobu celebrating 20 years of showmanship with Crystal.

On the Asia-Pacific scene and for China, Adora Cruises shares insight into their plans going forward, along with Royal Caribbean, MSC, Resorts World, Blue Dream and Astro Ocean, in addition to P&O, Carnival and Royal Caribbean Down Under.

Other sections cover marketing and product evolution for expedition brands, Viking’s plans going forward, the launch of Aroya Cruises, Crystal’s comeback, and more.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 33th year, remains a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.