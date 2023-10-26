Intellian and Inmarsat to Revolutionize Maritime Safety

Intellian and Inmarsat Maritime signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a new Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

The new safety terminals will conform to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) requirements and performance standards. These terminals are part of a suite of maritime equipment approved by SOLAS, which includes the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system, and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS).

The GMDSS terminal will help enhance the safety of the 1.9 million seafarers around the world and will improve both preventative and reactive communications. The terminal features a Distress Chat which automatically alerts the nearest Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in case of an emergency onboard, which ensures a fast and coordinated response. It also notifies nearby ships, creating a network of support during critical situations.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies, said: “We’re particularly proud of the development of this new GMDSS terminal and to have been entrusted by Inmarsat to develop this major innovation to their maritime safety portfolio. It’s a testament to our great partnership with Inmarsat, developing solutions that are innovative and reliable for customers all over the world. Our next-generation terminal will vastly improve the safety of lives at sea for the 1.9 million seafarers and over 20 million passengers annually protected by the International Maritime Organization’s policies. For our customers from shipyards to those going through a system upgrade, they’ll be able to have a complete Intellian solution on board.”

Peter Broadhurst, senior vice president of safety and regulatory at Inmarsat Maritime, added: “Intellian has been a trusted partner of Inmarsat in advancing maritime communications, and we are excited to collaborate with them on the new Inmarsat Fleet Safety GMDSS terminal. This development represents a significant milestone in enhancing the safety of seafarers and passengers worldwide, and it underscores Inmarsat’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions for the maritime industry and protecting lives at sea.”