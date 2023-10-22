India Announces Plans to Boost Its Maritime Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, a plan to boost India’s cruise sector.

Modi made the announcement at the Global Maritime India Summit held in Mumbai. The goal of the vision is to develop the country’s maritime sector by improving infrastructure and reducing shipping emissions.

Having carried a total of 450,000 passengers by the end of this year, Cordelia Cruises is set to play a significant role in this transformation.

President and CEO of Waterways Leisure, Cordelia Cruises, Jurgen Bailom, said: “We are invigorated by the Amrit Kaal Vision for 2047. As pioneers in the Indian cruising industry, our mission of providing unmatched experiences aligns seamlessly with this vision. We are committed to playing a central role in India’s ascent as a prominent cruise destination.”

In his speech, PM Modi also noted that with up-to-date infrastructure and modernization, the Indian cruising industry can potentially become a global cruising hub. He hopes that the country will facilitate the 2047 vision and take it to the next level.