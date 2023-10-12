Iceland ProCruises Announce 2024 Program, Special Offers

Iceland ProCruises has opened bookings for its 2024 itineraries with special limited-time offers.

From June 1 through August 15, 2024, guests will have a chance to explore remote areas in Iceland and Greenland with seven departures on the Iceland Circumnavigation tour as well as three Greenland sailings.

New for 2024 is the eight-day Adventure West Greenland tour departing on July 29 with prices starting at $3,115 per person.

The Seaventure will take guests on Iceland Circumnavigation several times in 2024. This eight-night adventure includes a range of shore excursions so guests can immerse themselves in Iceland’s culture, nature and history.

The Natural Wonders of Greenland Tours explore the world’s largest island, from the mountain range in the East to the town of Ilulissat with its floating icebergs.

Rates start from $2,990 per person based on triple occupancy and depending on the itinerary and dates chosen. Travelers can take advantage of the Early Bird Rates through December 31.