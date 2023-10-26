Holland America Teams Up with Vital Choice for Fish Recipes

Holland America Line has teamed up with Vital Choice to enable its guests to enjoy the same fresh fish recipe at home as well as onboard.

Travelers will be able to enjoy three Vital Choice-inspired dishes developed by Holland America Line chefs at home.

They can order three fish varieties online or through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogs and prepare fish specialties in their own home following a Holland America Line recipe. The recipes include Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon and Wild Chilean Sea Bass. Guests also will be able to enjoy the three Vital Choice-inspired dishes while sailing onboard in the Caribbean and Alaska.

“Holland America Line and Vital Choice share the belief that fish should taste great and be sustainably sourced, making this an ideal collaboration for our guests and Vital Choice customers,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services for Holland America Line. “Our team of chefs developed recipes that perfectly highlight the varieties of fish we will serve in Lido Market and are featured in the Vital Choice catalog, and we look forward to debuting the dishes onboard.”

Starting this month, the cruise line’s guests on the six ships in the Caribbean will be able to select a Gold Gala Pan-Seared Sea Bass dish in Lido Market. In April, Pacific Halibut with Lime Tarragon Aioli and Alaska Grilled King Salmon Filet with Capers and Dill entrees will be added to the Lido markets as well.

“With Holland America Line, and through exceptional cuisine, we’re furthering our vision to inspire more expression, connection, and celebration,” said Joseph Rowland, group president, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets. “By uniting our dedication to high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and innovative recipes, we’re fostering connections and creating memorable culinary experiences for all to enjoy, whether they’re cruising or savoring at home.”