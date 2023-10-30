Holland America Reveals New Regional Menus for Caribbean

Holland America Line’s has launched new cuisine on Caribbean sailings, bringing fresh, local flavors to the new regionally-themed menus in the Dining Room and the casual Lido Market.

Guests can now enjoy a newly themed brunch, sample local rums, and enjoy the 18th Century Pirate Punch, a pirate-inspired rum punch created by James Beard Award-winning historian David Wondrich, the company announced

“The rich flavors of the Caribbean add a new dimension to our guests’ dining experience,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage, and guest services at Holland America Line.

According to a statement, the latest Caribbean Brunch menu in the Dining Room features a range of sweet to savory tropical flavors and includes Jamaican Banana Pancakes, Sweet Potato Chowder with chili peppers, Cuban Medianoche Pork and Cheese Sandwich, Jerk Burger with grilled pineapple salsa, Dominican Fried Chicken with beans and rice, and Florida Key Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with grilled pineapple.

The Dining Room showcases island staples and favorites on all Caribbean cruises, including Chilly Caribbean Shrimp Cocktail, Steamed Stone Crabs, and a selection of other local favorites.

Regional favorites such as fresh Puerto Rican tostones made with plantain chips, and the popular crepe bar, serving local fruits and buttered rum sauce toppings, are available at the casual Lido Market during Caribbean sailings.

Other Lido Market options include Caribbean Lamb Curry, Caribbean Roasted Pork Sandwich, Jerk Lamb Shank, Braised Brisket Criollo, Frita Cubana, Jamaican Garlic Shrimp, Jamaican Braised Oxtail, Rockfish Cou-Cou, and a selection of island hot sauces.

In addition, new bread puddings, honoring the early settlers’ culinary creativity, are available with a warm rum vanilla sauce.

Holland America Line has also launched a fleetwide fresh fish program, delivering port-to-plate seafood from 60 global ports in under 48 hours.

On March 16, 2024, during a 14-day Panama Canal cruise on the Zaandam, guests will be able to attend seminars and tastings themed “From Pirates to Tiki: A Voyage Through the History of Cocktails on the Panama Canal” hosted by beverage experts David Wondrich and Jeff Berry.