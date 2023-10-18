Holland America Launches “Explore with More” for 2024 Summer

Predicting high demand for summer cruises in 2024, Holland America Line is launching a new offer named “Explore with More.”

Running from Oct. 13 to Nov. 15, 2023, the promotion includes several benefits, such as air credit, shore excursion credit and kids cruising free.

According to a press release, the offer will be available on Have it All cruise package fares for select departures from April through October 2024.

Through “Explore with More,” guests receive a $500 air credit on European cruises, a $100 bonus shore excursion credit and kids cruising for free on select sailings.

The promotion makes a summer family vacation to Alaska, Europe or Canada and New England more affordable, Holland America said.

“Explore with More” perks are in addition to the amenities of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi that come with the “Have it All” premium package.

“With travel continuing to gain momentum, we’re seeing more people planning their vacations farther out and looking to take advantage of offers like ‘Explore with More’ that add value,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“With ‘Kids Sail Free’ and an air credit for Europe, this is a great time to book a multigenerational family cruise,” she added.

According to Holland America, “Explore with More” fares start at $869 per person, double occupancy, for Alaska seven-day cruises and include up to a $763 value per person with all added benefits.

In Europe, fares begin at $1,499 per person, double occupancy, for a Mediterranean sailing and include the $763 per person in added benefits, and two guests receive an additional air credit of $500 each.

With Kids Sail Free, the company said, a family of four could pay as little as $1,738 for a stateroom on a seven-day Alaska cruise next season, enjoying an added value totaling $1,586.