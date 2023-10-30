Holland America: Diverse Deployment For 2024-25 Winter

Holland America Line is set to offer a diverse range of itineraries during the 2024-25 winter season.
With a focus on long roundtrip cruises to exotic regions, the premium brand will see five ships sailing in the Caribbean, two on the West Coast, two in South America and two in the Australasia region.
Holland America Line is also offering a 128-day global voyage onboard the Zuiderdam. Departing in January, the world cruise sails to 40 different ports of call and covers most of the globe.
Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown for the season:
Caribbean and the Panama Canal
Rotterdam
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to 12 nights
Itineraries: Mix of different itineraries, including seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, and nine- to 12-night cruises to Southern Caribbean and the Panama Canal
Sailing Season: October 22 to April 7
Nieuw Statendam
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean with two special ten- and 11-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean during the holidays
Sailing Season: December 10 to March 31
Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: October 21 to March 30
Eurodam
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Regular ten- and 11-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, and the Panama Canal, in addition to week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries during the holidays
Sailing Season: October 28 to April 6
Zaandam
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale, Miami and San Diego (United States)
Length: Seven to 16 nights
Itineraries: One-way Panama Canal cruises sailing between Fort Lauderdale (or Miami) and San Diego, in addition to 14- to 16-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean in December and February
Sailing Season: December 19 to March 16
West Coast and the Pacific
Koningsdam
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Built: 2016
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: Five to 35 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the California Coast and the Mexican Riviera, in addition to longer voyages to Hawaii and the Sea of Cortez, as well as a special 35-night roundtrip voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas in February
Sailing Season: October 28 to March 30
Volendam
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Built: 1999
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 12 to 94 nights
Itineraries: Longer roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, the South Pacific and Australia, in addition to 12-night cruises to the Sea of Cortez in December
Sailing Season: October 2 to April 6
Australia and Asia
Noordam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2006
Homeports: Auckland (New Zealand) and Sydney (Australia)
Length: Ten to 16 nights
Itineraries: Different cruises to Australia and New Zealand with ports of call including Burnie, Hobart, Adelaide, Napier, Wellington, Dunedin and more
Sailing Season: November 12 to March 23
Westerdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Singapore, Hong Kong and Yokohama (Japan)
Length: 13 and 14 nights
Itineraries: Far East and Japan in October, February, March and April, in addition to Southeast Asia between December and January
Sailing Season: October 15 to April 13
South America
Oosterdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)
Length: 14 to 22 nights
Itineraries: West Coast of South America, Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego, Falkland Islands and Antarctica
Sailing Season: November 15 to March 19
Zaandam
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Built: 2000
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 28 to 73 nights
Itineraries: 73-night South America circumnavigation itinerary starting in October, in addition to a 28-night cruise to Amazon in February
Sailing Season: October to December; February and March
World Cruise
Zuiderdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 128 nights
Itineraries: Global voyage sailing to 40 ports, including the Caribbean, the Amazon, Hawaii, Asia, the Middle East and more
Sailing Season: January 3 to May 11