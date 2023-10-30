Holland America: Diverse Deployment For 2024-25 Winter

Holland America Line is set to offer a diverse range of itineraries during the 2024-25 winter season.

With a focus on long roundtrip cruises to exotic regions, the premium brand will see five ships sailing in the Caribbean, two on the West Coast, two in South America and two in the Australasia region.

Holland America Line is also offering a 128-day global voyage onboard the Zuiderdam. Departing in January, the world cruise sails to 40 different ports of call and covers most of the globe.

Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown for the season:

Caribbean and the Panama Canal

Rotterdam

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to 12 nights

Itineraries: Mix of different itineraries, including seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, and nine- to 12-night cruises to Southern Caribbean and the Panama Canal

Sailing Season: October 22 to April 7

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean with two special ten- and 11-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean during the holidays

Sailing Season: December 10 to March 31

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: October 21 to March 30

Eurodam

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Regular ten- and 11-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, and the Panama Canal, in addition to week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries during the holidays

Sailing Season: October 28 to April 6

Zaandam

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale, Miami and San Diego (United States)

Length: Seven to 16 nights

Itineraries: One-way Panama Canal cruises sailing between Fort Lauderdale (or Miami) and San Diego, in addition to 14- to 16-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean in December and February

Sailing Season: December 19 to March 16

West Coast and the Pacific

Koningsdam

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Built: 2016

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: Five to 35 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the California Coast and the Mexican Riviera, in addition to longer voyages to Hawaii and the Sea of Cortez, as well as a special 35-night roundtrip voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas in February

Sailing Season: October 28 to March 30

Volendam

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Built: 1999

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 12 to 94 nights

Itineraries: Longer roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, the South Pacific and Australia, in addition to 12-night cruises to the Sea of Cortez in December

Sailing Season: October 2 to April 6

Australia and Asia

Noordam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2006

Homeports: Auckland (New Zealand) and Sydney (Australia)

Length: Ten to 16 nights

Itineraries: Different cruises to Australia and New Zealand with ports of call including Burnie, Hobart, Adelaide, Napier, Wellington, Dunedin and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to March 23

Westerdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Singapore, Hong Kong and Yokohama (Japan)

Length: 13 and 14 nights

Itineraries: Far East and Japan in October, February, March and April, in addition to Southeast Asia between December and January

Sailing Season: October 15 to April 13

South America

Oosterdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)

Length: 14 to 22 nights

Itineraries: West Coast of South America, Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego, Falkland Islands and Antarctica

Sailing Season: November 15 to March 19

Zaandam

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Built: 2000

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 28 to 73 nights

Itineraries: 73-night South America circumnavigation itinerary starting in October, in addition to a 28-night cruise to Amazon in February

Sailing Season: October to December; February and March

World Cruise

Zuiderdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 128 nights

Itineraries: Global voyage sailing to 40 ports, including the Caribbean, the Amazon, Hawaii, Asia, the Middle East and more

Sailing Season: January 3 to May 11