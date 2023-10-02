Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Holland America Completes Starlink Installation on Half Its Fleet

Oosterdam in Haifa

Holland America Line has completed SpaceX’s Starlink onboard half of its fleet of 11 ships.

The first ship to receive Starlink internet was the Koningsdam. Now, the Oosterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam and the Zuiderdam all have this high-speed connectivity onboard.

“Our goal is to continue keeping all guests connected to the internet to share their memorable experiences, and to allow our team members to stay in touch with their loved ones back home,” said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. “It’s important we stay up to date with evolving technology to ensure the best experience for everyone stepping foot on our ships.”

 The remaining Holland America Line ships are scheduled to have Starlink internet installed by mid-December 2023.

 

