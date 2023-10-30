Global Ports Holding Appoints Executives for Eastern Caribbean and Saint Lucia

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced the appointment of key Saint Lucian executives who will be in charge of leading the local and Eastern Caribbean operations.

The announcement comes after the recent signing of a 30-year concession agreement with the Government of Saint Lucia to operate and manage Saint Lucia Cruise PortPortt, according to a press release.

GPH has appointed Lancelot Arnold as director of the GPH Eastern Caribbean team who will also serve as the director of Saint Lucia Cruise Port. Arnold brings experience in seaport management, maritime operations, mega structure creation, project development and financial management to his new role. He has held senior leadership positions at Invest Saint Lucia, JQ Charles Group of Companies and the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).

Gasper George joins the GPH team as the director of operations and product development for GPH Eastern Caribbean and for Saint Lucia Cruise Port. Most recently, he served as senior manager of business development and corporate communications at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA). He has also served on critical local tourism and industry boards and committees including the Saint Lucia Community Tourism Agency, the St. Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association and the Airlift Committee of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Mike Maura, Jr., regional director of Global Ports Holding Americas, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lance and Gasper to the team. Lance will bring strong leadership and managerial capabilities and significant industry experience that will set Saint Lucia Cruise Port and our Eastern Caribbean portfolio on a strategic path to success.

Gasper will help establish the brand and build relationships with our customers and the community, strengthening our relationships with our cruise line partners and increasing passenger engagement. Their extensive local and international industry connections, along with their personal interest in community development, will also help ensure that this initiative benefits Saint Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean greatly. We look forward to supporting their success.”

Arnold added: “I am thrilled to join Global Ports Holding and the Saint Lucia Cruise Port team. I look forward to working with our internal team, international partners, and the local community to continue the excellent work that SLASPA and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority have achieved and to help drive the growth and advancement of cruise tourism in Saint Lucia. We intend to make Saint Lucia Cruise Port and the Eastern Caribbean operation an even bigger role model for port operations and service excellence worldwide.”

George said: “I think the establishment of St. Lucia Cruise Port has created a fantastic opportunity for us to enhance the existing cruise tourism product. I am excited to join GPH and look forward to bringing my business acumen and community development experience to the team to create meaningful and tangible opportunities for Saint Lucians.”

Photo: St. Lucia port.