Fred. Olsen Receives Customer Service Awards

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines received two awards for its customer service.

According to a press release, the UK-based company was recognized Silver in Customers at the Heart of Everything and Bronze in Best Customer Service in the UK Customer Experience Awards 2023.

Hosted at Wembley Stadium, the UK Customer Experience Awards celebrates the organizations that have “gone above and beyond in providing stellar customer experience” and features a panel of business professionals as judges.

“We are absolutely delighted that the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team in ensuring our guests are at the front and center of everything we do has been recognized with these accolades,” said Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Winning two awards at such a prestigious awards ceremony truly is testament to everyone within our team, both on board and ashore, it really is all about the people,” she added.

The awards success comes after team members from across Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines came together to bring to life some of the stories and ways in which guests are put at the forefront of the business, the company added.

The effort included a judging process with written submissions, live presentations and question and answer sessions.

Next month, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is in the running for five prizes at the Wave Awards 2023 – Best Ocean Cruise Line, Best Specialist Cruise Line, Best for Solo Travelers, Best for Excursions and Best for Cuisine – and a further three prizes at the Engage Awards 2023 – Best Business Transformation Strategy, Best Customer Centric Strategy and Best Use of Customer Insight.

The Wave Awards ceremony takes place on November 13, 2023 at The Dorchester in London and the Engage Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28, 2023.