Exploris Selects Resco Systems

France-based startup Exploris Expeditions & Cruises has selected Rescompany as the provider of the onboard digital systems of its first vessel, the newly renovated Exploris One.

According to a press release, Resco will implement advanced PMS and POS applications for passengers and crew.

The Exploris One will also be equipped with Resco’s Inventory System when it enters service for the new brand later this year.

Flying the French flag, the 6,000-ton vessel was specially designed to sail the most demanding waters of the world, Rescompany said, including those of the polar regions.

Equipped with a reinforced hull, the upscale expedition ship is ideal for exploring glacial regions while offering a completely safe environment.

Currently in service for Silversea Expeditions as the Silver Explorer, the Exploris One is scheduled to debut for Exploris in late December.

During its inaugural season, the 132-guest expedition ship will offer 30 departures and 26 unique itineraries in Antarctica, the Amazon, the Atlantic Islands, Western Europe, the Arctic, and more.

Exploris Expeditions & Cruises was launched in late 2022 and aims to offer expedition cruising experiences to the French market, operating a fleet of small, purpose-built ships.

With Philippe Videau, one of Ponant’s founders, serving as its president, the new cruise line will offer a French-speaking, destination-driven product.

In addition to acquiring the Exploris One, the brand plans to eventually built a series of new designed-for-exploration vessels.

According to its website, the 89-meter-long ships are still in development stage and have a planned capacity of 98 guests.

The limited number of passengers will allow Exploris to favor the quality of the experience, the company said, whether on board or during daily disembarkations.

The new vessels will also be designed to some of the most demanding specifications in terms of ecology, performance, safety and comfort, Exploris noted.