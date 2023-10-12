Explora Journeys Celebrates Explora I’s Naming Ceremony

MSC Group’s Explora Journeys today celebrated the naming ceremony of the Explora I in New York City, the company said in a prepared statement.

The event included the maritime tradition of cutting a ribbon to break a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow, officially naming it and bringing good luck.

Taking place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, the christening ceremony was conducted by Explora I’s Godmother, Dr Sylvia Earle, a renowned marine biologist and oceanographer.

According to Explora, the event was also attended by guests from around the world, international journalists, key travel partners of Explora Journeys and senior representatives from MSC Group, who enjoyed a gala dinner following the ceremonial launch and an evening of vibrant celebrations.

“In the world of luxury travel, the Explora I is a game-changer. We are offering journeys that redefine the very essence of luxurious ocean travel,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group.

“We are looking to attract a wider group of discerning travelers who have experienced the finest luxury land-based resorts but seek more value, more authenticity, and a deeper connection to the world. Explora Journeys is the answer by giving you a way to discover off the beaten track destinations by sea, all whilst enjoying some of the best real estate in the world,” he added, highlighting the further five ships that are joining the fleet in the next five years.

“Today’s event is a significant milestone for Explora Journeys as our first ship, the Explora I, brings to life our vision to reshape luxury travel. We are proud to introduce a new era of discovery and luxurious travel and to showcase our first ship in the vibrant city of New York,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO, Explora Journeys.

“I am honored to be the Godmother for Explora I and look forward to a meaningful relationship between Mission Blue, Explora Journeys and the MSC Foundation towards making a very positive contribution to protect and restore the world’s seas and oceans,” Dr Sylvia Earle, Founder and Chairman, Mission Blue.

The Explora I, the first of six luxury ships constructed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, began sailing in July this year with a series of journeys in Northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to New York with visits to Iceland, Greenland and Canada.

The ship has 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences, six restaurants, 12 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with private cabanas and nearly 1,000 square meters of wellness and fitness facilities.