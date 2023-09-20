EURAN Launches Art Cruise Voyages

EURAN European Art Networks, which shows and sells artwork, has launched art cruise voyages, a new concept of exhibitions taking place onboard cruise ships.

The “EURAN Art Cruise Voyages” series of exhibitions present virtually and in some cases also physically, artwork featured on the interiors of cruise ships.

By teaming up with EURAN, cruise lines can offer packages that include special museum access, expert-guided tours, or onboard art-themed events and workshops and appeal to guests seeking enriching experiences beyond the ordinary cruise offerings.

In addition to this new concept, EURAN has extensive experience in collaborating with cruise lines.

Alexandre Mimoglou, the CEO, explained what these collaborations entail.

“In the past, we primarily focused on aesthetic and technical aspects of the hotel and crew parts of cruise vessels. However, our current emphasis lies in presenting to cruise companies’ owners and managers, innovative proposals, both theoretical and technical,” he sad.

According to Mimoglou, this includes offering advice on developing a clear strategy for integrating the creative and cultural sectors into the cruise companies’ policy; promoting art on cruise ships, supporting cruise companies in the creation, production, and dissemination of complete art and design programs; and making cruise ship art accessible to the public by designing consumer products inspired by the onboard art.

“Over almost two decades, we worked to enhance passenger cabins and crew areas with artwork across the company’s entire fleet. In some instances, we were also responsible for passenger corridors. On three renovated vessels, we played a pivotal role in enhancing public spaces through the introduction of mainly art reproductions to them,” added Mimoglou.

Mimoglou said that limited space on cruise ships often poses a challenge, requiring meticulous planning and optimization of artistic elements. Vessel mobility, he added, is another challenge as cruise ships are in constant motion, requiring artwork and installations to be securely anchored and resistant to environmental factors.

Mimoglou explained that the typical timeline for projects related to art in cabins can vary widely, typically ranging from two to three months up to a year or more. It mostly depends on factors such as general planning, information availability and scope of work.

“The number of different sectors within a project can affect the timeline, as each sector may require specific studies, consultations with company management, and distinct decision-making processes,” he added.

“Our scope is to continue our collaboration with the cruise industry to further develop the creative aspect of cruise vessels and the relationship of the cruise passengers to culture and civilization.”