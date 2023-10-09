DNV Launches New Guidelines for Carbon Capture Systems on Ships

DNV published a new set of guidelines for the safe installation of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) systems on ships in order to reduce emissions as part of the ongoing maritime energy transition.

DNV’s new guidelines will be used by ship designers, builders, OCCS system manufacturers, and ship owners, and they will apply to both newbuilds and retrofits. The guidelines cover aspects for safe installation, including exhaust pre-treatment, absorption with the use of chemicals/amines, after-treatment systems, liquefaction processes, CO2 storage and transfer systems.

“Our new guidelines for onboard OCCS systems aim to support the industry as it faces strict requirements for emissions reduction. A focus on safety is crucial for new technology and must be prioritized as the industry looks to adopt sustainable fuels and CCS installations,” said Chara Georgopoulou, head of maritime R&D and advisory Greece, senior research engineer II, onboard CCS manager.

“While CCS technology is already known in land-based industry, its application on board ships is relatively unproven. Our guidelines provide a framework for installation, offering support for stakeholders in the industry, while contributing to reducing emissions and driving the maritime industry towards a more sustainable future.”

The new guidelines are based on DNV classification requirements, however, additional technical or other requirements may be imposed by relevant administrations. DNV`s guidelines can be accessed here.