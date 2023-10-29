Disney Treasure: Designed for Families

Set to enter service in late 2024, the new Disney Treasure will become Disney Cruise Line’s sixth cruise vessel.

Sharing the design of the 2022-built Disney Wish, the 140,000-ton ship was designed for multi-generational cruising, according to Disney Cruise Line’s Director of Hotel Operations Gary Latouche.

“All of our venues and spaces are designed with families in mind. We have the next generation of spaces that have great entertainment value,” he said, in a panel discussion following the ship’s unveiling earlier this year.

Offering dedicated shows, character encounters and live music, the three-deck atrium is a very special place onboard the 2,500-guest vessel, he added.

“It’s the entry point to this great adventure that you are going on the Disney Treasure. You’ll walk into a space inspired by Asia, Africa and Alladin’s fantastical land of Agrabah,” Latouche explained.

“We got some great technology on the stage, that really helps us convert the space into a great entertainment venue where you’ll see lots of special things,” he added.

To Latouche, another venue that sets the Disney Treasure apart is the Sarabi, an entertainment venue inspired by Lion King.

“There will be live activities in the venue for the families, who will be able to laugh and enjoy the space while competing against each other and having fun,” he said.

With musicals, shows and many more features, the onboard entertainment is also a key differential of the Disney Treasure, according to Latouche.

“The emotional touch you get on your heartstrings … It brings you back to a different place and helps you escape to really enjoy,” he explained.

In addition to public spaces, the ship’s staterooms and accommodations were also designed with families in mind, Latouche said.

“They have split bathrooms, spacious verandas and unique artwork that is inspired by the Disney Treasure’s theme of adventure, including items that draw inspiration from the Lion King, Alladin and the Jungle Cruise.”

According to Latouche, among the suites, the Tomorrow Tower is the most unique one. The accommodation, which sits on one of the ship’s top decks, sleeps eight guests and offers several amenities, including a full kitchen and an in-suite private elevator.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind, two-story suite located on the forward funnel of the Disney Treasure that features design inspired by Epcot,” he said.

The ship offers activities and venues for everyone, he said, with attractions catering to different age groups.

“We created these venues where kids can have their own space, teens and tweens can have their own spaces, leaving the adults to do some adulting things on the spaces we have for them,” Latouche said, pointing out to areas like the Senses Spa.

Another area specially designed for adults is the Periscope Pub, a personal favorite of the Hotel Operations Director.

“As a destination, it really immerses you. It’s going to be very fun and I’m excited to physically be in that space and see it,” he said.

Inspired by Walt Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the venue features submarine-styled interiors, a menu of craft brews and light bites, and more.